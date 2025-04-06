AfCFTA Chief Urges Africa to Build Self-Reliant Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

The Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Wamkele Mene, has called on African leaders to view recent U.S. tariff hikes not as a setback but as a catalyst for economic self-sufficiency.

Speaking at the signing of a strategic partnership with the U.S. National Bar Association (NBA), Mene emphasized that Africa must reduce its reliance on external markets and accelerate intra-continental trade under the AfCFTA framework.

“Rather than lamenting a 10% tariff on exports, we should focus on why Africa’s trade with the U.S. under AGOA remains dominated by raw materials—minerals, petroleum, and cashew nuts,” Mene said. “This moment demands that we industrialize, add value to our resources, and trade more among ourselves.”

The agreement with the NBA, the third such U.S. partnership for AfCFTA, aims to strengthen legal frameworks for trade, facilitate investment, and advocate for African interests in U.S. policy discussions. The deal comes as uncertainty surrounds the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), set to expire in 2025. Mene warned against trade terms that prioritize U.S. interests at Africa’s expense, stating, “We will not accept partnerships where America is first and Africa is an afterthought. Our engagement must be balanced and mutually beneficial.”

With Africa’s consumer and business spending projected at $6.1 trillion, Mene argued the continent must leverage its market size to negotiate from a position of strength. “AGOA’s renewal should not dictate our future. We must define our own trade priorities,” he added.

Mene’s remarks reflect a broader shift in Africa’s trade strategy, as the AfCFTA—the world’s largest free-trade zone by participating countries—seeks to counter external volatility by boosting regional commerce. While AGOA has facilitated $9 billion in annual exports to the U.S., critics note its benefits have been uneven, favoring resource extraction over industrialization. The AfCFTA, by contrast, prioritizes value-added production and intra-African supply chains, though hurdles like infrastructure gaps and non-tariff barriers persist.

The NBA partnership signals a pragmatic approach: aligning with U.S. legal expertise while resisting dependency on unilateral trade preferences. As global protectionism grows, Africa’s ability to unify its market—and negotiate as a bloc—could determine whether it shapes its economic destiny or remains subject to the whims of foreign policy. The coming years will test whether rhetoric translates into tangible shifts in trade flows and manufacturing capacity. For now, Mene’s message is clear: Africa’s future lies in its own hands.