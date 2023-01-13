AfCFTA S-G To Address 74th New Year School Conference

This year’s annual New Year school and conference is scheduled to begin from Monday, 16 January to Thursday, 19 January 2022.

It will be held on the theme: ‘Positioning the African Market for Sustainable Economic Development through AfCFTA (African Continental Free Trade Area)’.

The opening ceremony will take place on Tuesday, 17 January 2023, at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, while the main school and conference will take place at the Institute of Statistical Social and Economic Research (ISSER) Conference centre also at the same university.

This year’s school will be attended by Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the special guest, the Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Dr Mary Chinery-Hesse, as Chairperson and Vice-Chancellor Prof Nana Aba Appiah Amfo as the host.

The keynote speaker will be the Secretary-General of the AfCFTA, Wamkele Keabetswe Mene.

Speakers will include Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey among others.