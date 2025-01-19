AfCFTA Secretary General Wamkele Mene Pays Courtesy Call on Mahamudu Bawumia

On Friday, 17th January 2025, Wamkele Mene, the Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), paid a courtesy visit to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The visit was an opportunity for Mene to express his deep appreciation for the support Dr. Bawumia had provided to the AfCFTA Secretariat during his time as Vice President of Ghana.

In their discussions, the two leaders also focused on the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol, with particular emphasis on Cross-Border Digital Payments, an area poised to play a significant role in intra-African trade.

Mene took the opportunity to commend Dr. Bawumia for his exemplary conduct during the 2024 elections, especially his swift concession of defeat less than 24 hours after the presidential election results were announced. “Ghana’s democratic credentials were further strengthened when you conceded defeat so graciously. You have indeed shown that you love your country and its people,” Mene said, praising Bawumia’s integrity and patriotism.

In closing, the AfCFTA Secretary General encouraged Dr. Bawumia to continue contributing to the nation’s development, emphasizing the importance of his ongoing efforts in moving Ghana forward.