AfCFTA Trade Deal Risks Marginalizing Africa’s Small Farmers, Study Finds

A new report warns that Africa’s smallholder farmers, responsible for over 80% of the continent’s food production, face growing threats to their livelihoods and seed sovereignty under current African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) policies and upcoming Post-Malabo agricultural frameworks.

The study, launched today in Nairobi by a coalition of food sovereignty advocates, argues that without urgent reforms, these policies risk deepening corporate control over agriculture, eroding biodiversity, and worsening food insecurity.

The report highlights a stark contradiction: while smallholder farmers remain central to Africa’s food systems, trade rules under the AfCFTA are increasingly favoring industrial agriculture and multinational agribusinesses. Key concerns include the expansion of corporate-dominated seed markets, weak biosafety protections, and intellectual property rules that threaten farmers’ traditional practices. For instance, the AfCFTA’s alignment with the UPOV 1991 plant variety protection agreement could criminalize farmers’ rights to save, exchange, or sell seeds—a practice vital to rural communities.

“If Africa is to achieve true food sovereignty, it must break free from corporate seed dependency,” said Jean Paul Sikeli of SE COPAGEN, a West African farming collective. The report echoes this sentiment, noting that 11 AfCFTA member states have already authorized GMO field trials or commercial production, yet the trade pact lacks binding biosafety measures to prevent genetic contamination of indigenous crops.

Corporate influence over policy is another critical issue. A newly signed memorandum of understanding between the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and the AfCFTA Secretariat has raised fears that industrial agriculture lobbies could sideline smallholder interests. Bright Phiri of CSAP warned, “The AfCFTA should strengthen intra-African trade in farmer-managed seeds, not serve as a vehicle for multinational dominance.”

The study urges policymakers to prioritize agroecology and farmer-led systems, recommending a standalone annex in the AfCFTA to protect seed sovereignty, stricter biosafety regulations, and legal safeguards against biopiracy. It also calls for ditching UPOV 1991 in favor of Africa-specific seed laws and reassessing AGRA’s role in shaping trade agendas.

Despite the challenges, the report notes growing momentum for alternatives, including stronger farmer-managed seed systems and alignment with global frameworks like the UN Declaration on the Rights of Peasants. As African governments prepare the Post-Malabo Roadmap to replace the expiring CAADP Malabo Declaration, advocates stress that the continent’s food future hinges on centering—not marginalizing—its 33 million smallholder farmers.

The full report and supporting fact sheets are available for download via the African Food Sovereignty Alliance:

Full Report: http://afsafrica.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/afcfta-report-english.pdf

Fact Sheets: http://afsafrica.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/fact-sheet_1_afcfta-seed-sovereignity-1-1.docx

http://afsafrica.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/fact-sheet_2_afcfta-food-security-2-1.docx

A panel of agroecology experts and trade analysts will discuss the findings at today’s Nairobi launch, amplifying calls for policies that protect both Africa’s food producers and its genetic heritage.