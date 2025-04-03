AfCFTA Unveils 2025 Digital Trade Challenge for Young Entrepreneurs

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat has launched its 2025 Digital Innovation Challenge, inviting young entrepreneurs to develop digital tools that dismantle cross-border trade barriers for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The initiative targets scalable solutions to streamline commerce under the continental trade pact, with winning innovations poised to enhance intra-African trade efficiency.

Open to Africans aged 18–35, the challenge welcomes individuals, startups, and enterprises at all development stages—from conceptual prototypes to operational platforms. Proposed solutions must address critical hurdles such as fragmented market access, logistical bottlenecks, and complex regulatory compliance.

Priority areas include digital platforms for real-time trade data analytics, e-commerce logistics optimization, cross-border professional services, and fintech tools to simplify payments and trade financing. Additionally, the challenge seeks solutions that digitize customs processes or provide MSMEs with skills training via mentorship platforms.

The AfCFTA Secretariat emphasized that the initiative aligns with broader goals to deepen economic integration and empower small businesses, which account for roughly 80% of Africa’s trade activity. By bridging gaps in infrastructure and financial inclusion, the program aims to unlock new opportunities across the continent’s $3.4 trillion single market.

Winners will receive technical support and potential partnerships to scale their innovations, reinforcing Africa’s push toward a digitally driven trade ecosystem. Applications close in October 2025, with finalists announced early the following year.