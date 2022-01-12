AFCON 2021: Former Black Stars player unhappy with the attack of the team in Cameroon

Yaw Preko former Ghana International, has said the lack of quality in Black Stars’ final third is not a good sign, as the team seeks to end the 40-year drought at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The Black Stars succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Atlas Lion of Morocco in Group C’s opener of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), after a stunning strike from Soufiane Boufal earned the North African side all three points.

According to the former Black Satellites Coach, the major problem of the Black Stars now was the lack of presence of a highly revered and potent striker who would put fear in the defence of opponents.

“Our major problem now is a prolific attacker who can score goals. Since 2006 we have had someone like Asamoah Gyan who often gets us the goals but we lack that quality now, which for me is not a good sign.

“Any time Andre Ayew is unable to click we struggle and that is not a good sign for a championship side,” he added.

When asked about his tactical opinion about what transpired in the match against Morocco, Coach Preko said, “In the early stages we pushed them on the back foot and we had some corner kicks which I expected us to utilize but we couldn’t.

“They came back strongly in the second half and utilized their opportunity. It was a balanced game full of fouls but for us to concede a goal in the 83 minutes of the game was painful,” he noted.