Andre Dede Ayew’s brace was all Ghana needed to amass three points over Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Thursday evening.

A first-half free-kick from Ayew put Ghana ahead before doubling the lead with 10 minutes to end full proceedings.

The Black Stars dominated play in the first half and the pressure on their opponents yielded its first goal.

Sudan responded with efforts to grab an equaliser but experienced defence led by John Boye ensured Ghana’s lead was kept intact.

Sudan started the second half as the better side, which forced Ghana’s Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor to make some tactical changes and in the end, proved superior over the opponents.

CK Akonnor started introducing fresh energy into the game by substituting Al-Ahli starman Samuel Owusu in the 63rd minute for Caleb Ekubah whilst Nicholas Opoku came in for Asante Kotoko right-back and debutant Christopher Nettey.

With ten minutes left to end the game, Ayew the captain of the side and an influential player for Swansea in England released a thunderbolt after dribbling past the Sudanese defenders to make it 2-0 for Ghana.

The win puts Ghana on nine points after three matches ahead of South Africa, Sao Tome and Principe and Sudan in Group C and a win will qualify the West African country to the finals in Cameroon.

Ghana would play Sudan again in Khartoum on Monday, November 16.