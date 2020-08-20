The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Emergency Committee on Wednesday approved a new set of dates for qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

For Cameroon 2021, the qualifiers will resume from November 9 to 17, while the penultimate matches will take place from March 22 to 30 next year, CAF announced on its official website.

The 40 teams in contention for the five slots for the 2022 World Cup will play on May 31 and June 15 next year with the first two matches. Between August 30 and September 7, two more matches are expected to take place, with the final two qualifiers fixed for October 4 to 12.

Playoff matches are scheduled to take place from November 8 to 16 next year.

The schedules for the two competitions had to be revised in light of the COVID-19 outbreak which halted many sporting activities across the globe.