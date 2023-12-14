AFCON: Cameroon’s Must Excel Honorably – Sports Minister

Cameroon’s Minister of Sports and Physical Education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi has urged football stakeholders in the country to “do everything possible” to ensure the national team’s honorable performance at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Kombi made the remarks on Tuesday during a meeting in the capital Yaounde with Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) and other partners to deliberate on the level of preparation for the AFCON.

“After studying various issues related to the organization of this competition, I have instructed the FECAFOOT to implement everything so that the national team shines with its fighting spirit and ability to dazzle the general sporting public,” Kombi said.

“We want an honorable performance,” he added, urging the coach to select “the most complete, the most homogeneous, the most conquering and the most efficient” team for the championship.

The Indomitable Lions will play a home match on Dec. 27, which Kombi believes should be “a good opportunity” for communion between the national team and the general public.

The team will then travel to Saudi Arabia, where they will play a friendly match against Equatorial Guinea on Jan. 9, 2024.

The AFCON will take place in Cote d’Ivoire from Jan. 13 to Feb. 11 next year, featuring a total of 24 teams.

Cameroon is in Group C with defending champion Senegal, Guinea and Gambia.