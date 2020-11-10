The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will not allow journalists or fans into the stadium for a 2022 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Sierra Leone on Friday.

Citing a directive from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on COVID-19 protocol, the NFF said in a statement that only accredited officials will be physically present at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, in the southern city of Benin.

The NFF said there would be no mixed zone at the stadium, according to the guidelines issued by CAF ahead of the match.

However, it added that there might be a virtual news conference from both teams, with photographers of participating teams also allowed at the match venue.

The directive by CAF puts to rest previous speculation regarding whether or not spectators and media would be allowed into the arena.