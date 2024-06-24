AfDB and African Solidarity Fund Forge Strategic Partnership

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the African Solidarity Fund (ASF) have embarked on a landmark partnership aimed at enhancing collaboration and synergy between the two entities.

During the opening ceremony of the third Ordinary Session of the Board of Governors of the African Solidarity Fund, Aida Ngom, Director of the Private Sector Development Department at AfDB, and Abdourahmane Diallo, Managing Director of ASF, formalized the partnership by signing a letter of intent.

This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in fostering cooperation between AfDB and ASF, focusing on knowledge-sharing and technical assistance in areas such as risk management and organizational structures. Diallo emphasized the partnership’s ambition and potential, highlighting their commitment to supporting AfDB’s projects targeting youth, women, and other key demographics across Africa.

Ngom expressed AfDB’s strategic view of ASF as a crucial institution, underscoring the anticipation for deeper collaboration under this new framework. The partnership underscores ASF’s dedication to promoting inclusive and sustainable development continent-wide.