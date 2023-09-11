AfDB and ECOWAS deepen efforts on regional integration  

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has met Mr. Abdel-Fatau Musa, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, to foster collaboration and discuss projects and plans regarding regional integration within the framework of the AfDB’s strategic plan.

The meeting, held at the ECOWAS Niger House Office in Abuja, served as a platform for the AfDB delegation to engage Mr. Musa and gain insights into the progress of various initiatives under his direction.

The delegation met the different directorates of the Department for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, highlighting the mutual commitment to regional integration and stability.

The AfDB delegation expressed their commitment to providing continued support to ECOWAS in its efforts towards regional integration and stability in a statement made available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema after the meeting.

They reaffirmed the bank’s dedication to leveraging its financial expertise and resources to contribute to the socio-economic development of ECOWAS member states.

Mr. Musa commended the AfDB for its unwavering support and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to discuss the project status and plans.

He emphasised the significance of close partnerships between ECOWAS and development institutions like AfDB in achieving the region’s strategic objectives.

Looking ahead, both parties agreed to maintain open lines of communication and collaboration to ensure the effective implementation of projects and initiatives.

They expressed their optimism for a strengthened partnership and a collective drive towards a more integrated and secure region.

The AfDB delegation also met with Commissioner Professor Fatou Sow Sarr of the ECOWAS Department of Human Development and Social Affairs to discuss the progress and plans of an ongoing project as part of the bank’s regional strategic plan.

The meeting aimed to review the status of the project and address any challenges or bottlenecks encountered during its implementation.

Prof. Sarr expressed her appreciation for the AfDB’s continued support and highlighted the crucial role of these collaborative efforts in promoting regional socio-economic development.

She praised the constructive dialogue during the meeting and the commitment of both parties to ensuring the success of the project.

As part of its regional strategic plan, the AfDB remains steadfast in its mission to promote sustainable development in Africa.

The bank recognises the importance of human development and social affairs in achieving this objective, and collaborations such as this meeting with the Department of Human Development and Social Affairs in Abuja are vital in realising these ambitions.

Moving forward, both parties will work closely together to address the recommendations and action points agreed upon during the meeting.

The AfDB delegation and the Department of Human Development and Social Affairs are confident that their shared commitment to the project’s success will result in tangible development outcomes that positively impact the lives of the region’s population.