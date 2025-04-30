AfDB and IADB Renew US$3.2 Billion Pact to Strengthen Development Financing

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) have renewed a $3.2 billion Exposure Exchange Agreement, reinforcing their commitment to bolstering financial resilience and expanding development lending across Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

The deal, signed in Washington, D.C., during the World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings, extends a partnership first established in 2015 and marks the AfDB’s fourth such agreement with multilateral development banks (MDBs).

Under the pact, the institutions will optimize their sovereign loan portfolios, enabling more flexible capital deployment while maintaining robust risk management. This mechanism allows MDBs to share exposure to each other’s loan portfolios, freeing up capital for new investments without compromising financial stability. The AfDB has utilized similar agreements since 2015 to diversify its lending and scale projects in infrastructure, agriculture, and climate resilience.

“This transaction reflects our proactive approach to capital and risk management,” said AfDB President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina. “By collaborating with peer institutions like IADB, we amplify our capacity to meet the G20’s mandate for MDBs to work collectively as a system, maximizing development impact for member countries.”

IADB President Ilan Goldfajn emphasized the mutual benefits, stating, “Strengthening our financial resilience and creditworthiness is a win-win, ensuring greater resources for transformative projects in both regions.” The agreement builds on the AfDB’s prior exposure exchanges with the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank’s International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Adesina underscored the urgency of such innovations amid global economic challenges, advocating for expanded MDB collaboration to address funding gaps. “These instruments have proven successful—they must be replicated to accelerate progress,” he added.

The renewal arrives as developing nations grapple with rising debt burdens and climate-related shocks. By enhancing liquidity, the pact aims to channel critical financing into sustainable energy, digital infrastructure, and SMEs, aligning with broader goals to reduce poverty and inequality. Analysts note that while exposure exchanges are technical, their real-world impact could unlock billions in stalled projects, particularly in Africa’s fast-growing economies.

As MDBs face pressure to reform and scale resources, this agreement signals a strategic step toward a more interconnected and responsive global financial architecture.