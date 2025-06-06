AfDB CFO: Raw Material Exports Equal Job Losses for Africa

African Development Bank Chief Financial Officer Hassatou Diop N’Sele has stated that exporting unprocessed raw materials results in significant job losses for African economies.

She made the remarks during the AfDB’s 2025 Annual Meetings in Abidjan and on Radio France International.

“By exporting our raw materials, we export our jobs,” Diop N’Sele stated. “Our products lack added value. That’s why it is so important to speed up implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.”

Her comments highlight a structural challenge for commodity-dependent economies like Ghana, which exports gold, crude oil, cocoa, and other raw materials. Diop N’Sele argued this pattern limits local industrialization and employment generation beyond extraction activities.

The CFO noted that while Ghana is a leading gold producer, refining and manufacturing typically occur abroad, transferring potential jobs and value creation outside the country. Similar dynamics affect its oil and cocoa sectors, where export revenue delivers limited domestic employment opportunities beyond primary production.

Diop N’Sele emphasized that shifting from raw exports to building continental value chains requires stronger industrial policies, enhanced regional integration, and accelerated implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

Africa’s commodity export reliance remains a structural economic challenge despite accounting for significant portions of foreign exchange earnings in resource-rich nations.