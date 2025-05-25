AfDB Delegates Gather in Abidjan to Elect New President

Over 6,000 delegates, including finance ministers, central bank governors, and heads of state, will convene in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, from May 26–30 to elect the next president of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The pivotal vote marks the end of Dr. Akinwumi Adesina’s two-term leadership, which prioritized infrastructure investment, private sector empowerment, and the institution’s “High 5s” strategic agenda.

The incoming leader will face the dual challenge of advancing inclusive growth while navigating global economic volatility and Africa’s urgent needs for climate resilience and digital transformation.

The election, central to the AfDB’s 2025 Annual Meetings, aligns with this year’s theme, “Making Africa’s Capital Work Better for Africa’s Development.” Delegates will weigh candidates’ visions for mobilizing domestic resources, strengthening financial markets, and aligning the bank’s operations with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Key discussions will also address governance reforms, public-private partnerships, and strategies to tackle energy deficits, food insecurity, and youth unemployment.

Dr. Adesina’s tenure saw the AfDB commit over $50 billion to projects spanning renewable energy, agricultural modernization, and regional integration. His successor must build on this legacy while addressing critiques of slow institutional adaptation to shifting global financing landscapes. With external debt burdens rising and climate shocks intensifying, the new president’s ability to innovate funding mechanisms and prioritize Africa’s agency in development financing will be closely scrutinized.

The meetings will include the 60th session of the AfDB Board of Governors and the 51st African Development Fund assembly, where member states will review the bank’s financial health and operational priorities. Side events will explore leveraging Africa’s $3 trillion combined GDP and vast natural resources to drive self-reliant growth.

As voting concludes on May 30, the outcome will signal Africa’s readiness to redefine its development narrative amid geopolitical headwinds. The elected leader’s capacity to balance immediate economic pressures with long-term structural reforms will determine whether the AfDB can sustain its role as a catalyst for continental prosperity.