AfDB Elects New President as Continent Watches Voting Underway

Shareholders of the African Development Bank are casting votes today to select a new president from five candidates, a decision poised to shape Africa’s economic agenda through 2030.

The election concludes months of campaigning for leadership of the continent’s premier multilateral lender, which oversees $208 billion in assets and critical infrastructure, climate, and youth employment programs.

Leading contenders include Senegal’s Amadou Hott, former AfDB Vice President for Climate and Energy, leveraging institutional experience and policy credentials as Senegal’s ex-Economy Minister. Zambia’s Samuel Munzele Maimbo, currently World Bank Chief of Staff, offers technocratic expertise in global finance reform. Mauritania’s Sidi Ould Tah brings cross-continental perspective as head of the Arab Bank for African Development, while Chad’s Abbas Mahamat Tolli emphasizes monetary stability from his role governing the Central African States’ Bank. South Africa’s Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala, the sole woman and current AfDB Senior Vice President, represents institutional continuity.

The incoming president will confront urgent challenges: accelerating climate resilience projects amid worsening droughts, closing a $68 billion annual infrastructure financing gap, and creating jobs for Africa’s youth—60% of whom are underemployed. Debt sustainability remains critical, with 22 African nations in or near distress.

Voting follows intense regional diplomacy. West African blocs largely back Hott, while Southern African Development Community members support Tshabalala. East and Central African votes appear divided between Maimbo and Tolli. The winner requires majority shareholder support, weighted by member states’ capital contributions.

Results expected later today will determine whether the bank prioritizes institutional familiarity, technical restructuring, or regional balance. The presidency carries symbolic weight as only the second competitive election since the AfDB’s 1964 founding, testing Africa’s collective approach to development governance.