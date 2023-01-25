AfDB gives US$3 million grant to GNA to improve operations

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is to provide a US$3million grant to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to enhance its operational capabilities, Mr. Albert Kofi Owusu, the General Manager, has said.

The financial support, he said, would see the nation’s wire service rehabilitate five of its regional offices, including the Head Office in Accra, as well as acquire modern equipment to enhance its news gathering activities.

The package will also enable the GNA to train its staff to build their capacity.

“I stand here on behalf of the Board, Management and staff of the Agency, as well as the Ministry of Information to express our deepest appreciation for this great support from the AfDB.

“A very timely intervention at a time the Agency is badly in need of a capital injection,” he stated.

Mr. Owusu, who was speaking at the launch of the Post COVID-19 Skills Development and Productivity Enhancement Project (PSDPEP), in Accra, said the Agency would continue to play its role effectively to promote national cohesion and socio-economic development.

The project aims at contributing to Ghana’s sustainable post-COVID-19 recovery in the health sector and the restoration of livelihoods, income, employment opportunities and private sector development.

It also seeks to promote technical and entrepreneurship for job creation among the youth and women.

Mr. Owusu said the GNA, which was one of the implementing institutions of the project, would continue to be a bedrock of Ghana’s development through the dissemination of accurate and factual news across the country.