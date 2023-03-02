AfDB loan portfolio for Angola estimated at US$2.95 billion

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has provided loans and subsidies worth an estimated 2.95 billion U.S. dollars to Angola, according to a statement released by the country’s Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.

The loans and subsidies, approved through 53 projects, have supported various sectors, including agriculture, fishing, energy, water and sanitation, transport, finance, governance, private sector development, and the environment.

An AfDB delegation is currently in Angola to discuss the new Country Strategy Paper for 2024-2028 and will be meeting with officials from various government departments during their visit.

Angola has been a member of the AfDB since 1980, with the first loan operations dating back to 1983. Enditem