AfDB Reports Record $11 Billion Lending for Climate, Food Security

The African Development Bank deployed a record $11 billion in development financing during 2024, with climate projects receiving nearly half the funding according to its newly released Annual Development Effectiveness Review.

Climate finance reached $5.5 billion, while the bank’s African Emergency Food Production Facility supported 12.3 million farmers to yield 37.6 million metric tons of food amid ongoing regional shortages.

Infrastructure development saw 1,223 km of new roads and 1,678 km of cross-border power lines completed, improving regional connectivity for 3.5 million people. The bank’s Mission 300 initiative with the World Bank added 931,000 electricity connections last year toward its 2030 goal of powering 300 million Africans. Economic inclusion efforts created 260,000 direct jobs with strong youth and female participation, while $880 million in trade finance specifically targeted SMEs.

Gender integration advanced significantly with 95% of sovereign operations incorporating gender outcomes, alongside youth programs that launched 6,800 startups. Adaptation represented 56% of climate investments, including $12.4 billion mobilized through the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program. Economic governance improvements helped 10 of 13 supported countries strengthen fiscal frameworks, contributing to Africa’s average debt-to-GDP ratio declining to 60%.

For the second consecutive year, the AfDB ranked first globally in aid transparency while boosting female representation to 33% of professional staff. The performance signals the institution’s expanding role in advancing climate resilience, food security, and inclusive growth across the continent.