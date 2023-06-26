AFDOM empowers youth with vocational skills

The African Development Organization for Migration (AFDOM) has provided training to 89 young individuals in employable skills, aiming to enhance socio-economic development in the North.

Following three years of training under the AFDOM project, a total of 79 young women and 10 young men successfully graduated and are now prepared to establish their own businesses.

The graduation ceremony was on the theme, “AFDOM Village of Hope II returnee migrant rehabilitation Centre for protection of reintegration and minimizing irregular migration to Europe and Kaayaye”.

Mr. Munkaila Aminu, the Executive Director of AFDOM, highlighted that the project received funding from the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

Its primary goal was to empower youth through skills training, enabling them to create sustainable livelihoods and combat unemployment in the country.

He emphasized that these newly acquired skills would provide the graduates with the means to generate income, attain financial independence, alleviate poverty, and reduce irregular migration in search of better opportunities abroad.

Additionally, Mr. Aminu pointed out that these skills would help curtail the movement of young individuals to the southern regions of the country in pursuit of employment, such as engaging in “kaayaye”.

He stated that Ghana faces significant internal migration challenges characterized by a high rate of youth migration from rural and smaller communities to large urban centers in search of employment.

This phenomenon has led to increased pressure on urban resources, homelessness, health risks, and various socioeconomic challenges for the communities of origin.

Mr Aminu attributed this negative migration trend to the lack of development and insufficient employment opportunities in many rural areas.

Madam Abdul-Wahab Humaimatu, Head of the Informal Apprenticeship Unit at Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service, stressed the importance of skills in accessing job markets and achieving a decent living.

She advised the youth to establish their businesses in their local communities, contributing to rural-urban development.

Furthermore, she encouraged parents and guardians to recognize skill training as a valuable alternative to traditional academic education, as it equips learners with practical lifelong skills.

Madam Humaimatu highlighted the government’s commitment to revamp and standardize TVET education in Ghana, evidenced by the establishment of the TVET Service through the Pre-Tertiary Education Act 2020, ACT 1049.

This corporate body manages, oversees, and implements approved national policies and programs related to pre-tertiary technical and vocational education and training.

The Ghana TVET Service has undertaken infrastructure upgrades, including classroom blocks, ICT centers, administration blocks, workshops, dormitories, workshop equipment installation, and curriculum development for trainers, aligning with the government’s dedication to equipping the youth with technical and vocational skills.

She mentioned the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training Qualification Framework (NTVETQF), which allows TVET students to progress academically from the National Proficiency Level (1) to the highest level, Doctor of Technology, encouraging aspirational goals.

Madam Humaimatu advised the graduates to leverage the internet to promote their goods and services.

Madam Theresa Baveng, the Vice Chairperson of AFDOM, made an appeal to parents and guardians to support their children in growing their own businesses.

She urged the youth to take their acquired skills and knowledge seriously, continuously improving their offerings to meet the demands of the competitive job market.