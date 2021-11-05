“Afena-Gyan is a promising talent” – Coach Milovan

Black Stars Head Coach Milovan Rajevac has described Felix Afena-Gyan as a promising talent, hence the need to hand him his first call up to the senior national team.

The 18-year-old Ghanaian wonder-kid has been very good for his club side AS Roma this season and has subsequently earned a place in coach Milovan’s 28-man squad for Ghana two matches against Ethiopia and South Africa in the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He made his debut for the Giallorosso against Cagliari last week and has been touted by Jose Mourinho as a player with special qualities.

Speaking at a press conference, Coach Milovan said his decision to hand the player a call up into the national team was based on his qualities.

“I believe that AS Roma and Mourinho, who is regarded as one of the best coaches in the world were convinced of his quality before giving him a chance to play for the senior side of his club team, for example, the last match he played against AC Milan.

“He is a young player, he has the prospects and definitely you can see everything from his performance that he is a promising talent and he should be a part of this squad because we have to always look towards the future and establish quality players for our upcoming challenges,” he said.