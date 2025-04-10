Afenyo‑Markin Pledges Solidarity with Rev Fordjour

At the residence of Rev Ntim Fordjour, prominent members of the New Patriotic Party gathered in solidarity following allegations linking an aircraft to cocaine trafficking.

Alexander Afenyo‑Markin condemned the government’s preoccupation with what he termed trivialities while pressing challenges such as unemployment and illegal mining persist.

Addressing the crowd, Afenyo‑Markin urged state agents to cease attempts to intimidate Fordjour, whom he described as a vital member of the NPP caucus and chair of the Defence and Interior Committee. “Joblessness is a major issue. The galamsey crisis is still unresolved. If some agents of the state continue to focus on trivialities, then it will be the beginning of the end for this government,” he warned.

He underscored that Fordjour is not alone in his struggle, stating: “Rev. is not a loner. He has never walked alone and will never walk alone. He is the leader of our caucus, and he speaks for us.”

He added a further warning: “Nobody should make any attempt to single him out or try to intimidate him. He will fear no evil because he walks with his God.”

In closing, Afenyo‑Markin called on the government to honour its constitutional duties and address the issues that matter most to Ghanaians. “Enough is enough. Let us engage, uphold the constitution and focus on the issues that matter,” he declared.

The controversy surrounding Rev Fordjour has intensified political debate over accountability and governance, highlighting the ruling party’s efforts to maintain cohesion amid serious allegations against its members. Observers note that how the government responds may shape public confidence in its commitment to transparency and the rule of law.