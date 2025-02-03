Afenyo-Markin Accuses Ablakwa’s ORAL Team of Drone Surveillance on His Properties

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has leveled serious allegations against the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) team, accusing them of conducting unauthorized drone surveillance on his private properties.

The ORAL initiative, spearheaded by Foreign Affairs Minister-nominee Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been at the center of controversy in recent weeks, with Afenyo-Markin claiming that drones were deployed to monitor his homes in Winneba and Abelenkpe.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Probe on Sunday, February 2, 2025, the Effutu MP revealed that he had been aware of the alleged surveillance for some time but chose not to raise the issue publicly. “I kept quiet because I have nothing to hide. All my assets were legally acquired,” Afenyo-Markin asserted, emphasizing his transparency.

The accusations come in the wake of Ablakwa’s recent vetting session before Parliament’s Appointments Committee, where he disclosed details about Afenyo-Markin’s properties. According to Afenyo-Markin, the two had previously discussed the matter privately. “Before his vetting, ask Ablakwa whether we didn’t sit as brothers. I said, ‘Sammy, there were things that you went overboard. I think if you make concessions, we’ll be fine,’” he recounted. Despite this conversation, Afenyo-Markin claims the surveillance persisted.

The Minority Leader provided a detailed account of the alleged drone activities, particularly near his beachfront property in Winneba. “They went to my beachfront property, mounted a drone, and flew it from the community center near the ‘nshorna.’ My boy saw it. I told them to ignore it,” he said. Afenyo-Markin also alleged that similar surveillance occurred at his Abelenkpe residence, where drones were reportedly spotted flying near his home early in the morning. “The policemen have seen it. They told me, but I said ignore it. Sometimes, early in the morning, we see drones behind the rail line, and I know they are spying on my house,” he added.

Afenyo-Markin’s allegations have sparked a heated debate, with critics questioning the legality and ethics of using drones for surveillance without consent or a court order. While the ORAL team has yet to respond to the claims, the Minority Leader’s revelations have cast a spotlight on the methods employed by the anti-corruption initiative, which aims to recover allegedly misappropriated state assets.

Political analysts suggest that the tension between Afenyo-Markin and Ablakwa reflects broader divisions within Ghana’s political landscape, particularly as the country approaches the 2024 general elections. Afenyo-Markin’s decision to go public with his accusations could escalate the feud, potentially undermining bipartisan efforts to address corruption.

For now, Afenyo-Markin maintains that he has nothing to fear. “Let them fly their drones. My hands are clean,” he declared, challenging the ORAL team to produce evidence of any wrongdoing. As the controversy unfolds, Ghanaians are left to ponder the implications of using advanced technology in the fight against corruption—and whether such methods risk overstepping legal and ethical boundaries.