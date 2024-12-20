Afenyo-Markin Accuses NDC of Exploiting Bawumia’s Concession Speech to Orchestrate Violence in Parliamentary Elections

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus in Parliament, has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of exploiting Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s concession speech following the 2024 presidential election to manipulate the outcome of parliamentary elections in several constituencies.

Following the election results, Dr. Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, publicly conceded defeat to John Mahama, stating that he had already called the president-elect to offer congratulations before the Electoral Commission’s official declaration. While this gesture of statesmanship was widely praised, Afenyo-Markin argues that it inadvertently provided the NDC with an opportunity to escalate violence in their bid to secure parliamentary seats.

In an interview, Afenyo-Markin expressed outrage, saying, “The violence with which the NDC used to snatch some of our seats was unprecedented.” He further accused the NDC of exploiting Bawumia’s concession speech to unleash “deliberate, intentional, and well-organized violence.”

While acknowledging that election-related violence is not new, Afenyo-Markin claimed that the scale of the violence during this election was particularly alarming. “To my dismay, some Members of Parliament, whom I deeply respect, were actively leading the violence,” he added.

One specific example he pointed to was the alleged violent actions in the Tema Central constituency, where he claimed the NDC orchestrated violence to secure a parliamentary win for their candidate.