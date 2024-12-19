Afenyo-Markin Accuses NDC of Hypocrisy, Predicts Ghanaians Will See Through Their Strategy

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the outgoing Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu constituency, has expressed confidence that Ghanaians will soon recognize what he describes as the “hypocrisy and double standards” of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In an interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Afenyo-Markin criticized the NDC for manipulating public sentiment to portray the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government as a failure. He argued that the opposition’s tactics had shifted the electorate’s focus from important developmental initiatives to immediate economic grievances.

He emphasized that policies like the Free Senior High School (SHS), which he believes revolutionized access to education, were overlooked in favor of economic issues that the NDC framed as failures of the NPP. “People were no longer looking for infrastructure or the important Free SHS policy that all parents were benefiting from. They were looking for bread and butter because the NDC had created the impression that the NPP government had failed them,” Afenyo-Markin stated.

While acknowledging the challenges faced by Ghanaians, he urged the public to consider the broader context of governance and policy achievements, stressing that the NPP’s efforts for long-term development should not be overshadowed by short-term economic struggles.

“I am very optimistic that Ghanaians will soon see the hypocrisy, the double standards, and the mischief,” he declared, adding, “All the things they are trying to do now, with time, we will know who they really are.” Afenyo-Markin reaffirmed that the NPP remains committed to addressing the country’s challenges with a focus on sustainable development.