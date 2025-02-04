Afenyo-Markin and Minority Committee Earn 67% Public Approval, Survey Reveals

A recent survey conducted by ABC News’ research arm has revealed that Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Minority Leader, and his team on the Parliamentary Appointments Committee have garnered a 67% approval rating from the public.

The survey, which polled 500 individuals across ten regional capitals, highlights a mix of praise and criticism for the committee’s performance during the vetting of government nominees.

The majority of respondents expressed satisfaction with the Minority’s approach, citing their ability to ask insightful and probing questions during the vetting process. Many believe the committee has held nominees to high standards, particularly those who present themselves as champions of truth and integrity. The survey also noted that the Minority’s rigorous questioning has exposed alleged corruption among some nominees, shedding light on issues that were previously unknown to the public. “They’ve opened our eyes to a lot of things we didn’t know before,” one respondent remarked.

However, not all feedback was positive. Approximately 23% of those surveyed expressed dissatisfaction with the Minority’s performance. Critics argued that some questions posed during the vetting were irrelevant to the nominees’ portfolios, while others accused Afenyo-Markin of harboring personal biases against certain nominees. Additionally, some respondents felt the process was uneven, with certain nominees facing intense scrutiny while others were barely questioned. “The system doesn’t seem fair to everyone,” one participant noted.

A smaller segment, about 10%, remained indifferent to the process, viewing it as largely futile. These respondents argued that regardless of the vetting outcomes, none of the nominees would ultimately be rejected by Parliament. “What’s the point? They’ll all be approved anyway,” one respondent commented, reflecting a sense of cynicism about the exercise.

The survey was conducted in major cities including Accra, Cape Coast, Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale, Wa, Damongo, Ho, Sunyani, and Goaso, providing a broad geographic representation of public opinion. While the findings suggest that the Minority’s efforts have resonated with a significant portion of the population, the mixed reactions underscore the challenges of balancing rigorous scrutiny with fairness and relevance in the vetting process. As the debate over the committee’s effectiveness continues, the survey serves as a reminder of the public’s keen interest in transparency and accountability within Ghana’s political landscape.