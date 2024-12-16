Afenyo-Markin Applauds Bawumia’s Unprecedented Concession of Defeat

Majority Leader Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin has lauded Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate in the 2024 elections, for his historic decision to concede defeat even before the official declaration by the Electoral Commission.

Speaking to Parliament on December 16, 2024, following its reconvening, Afenyo-Markin highlighted the significance of Bawumia’s actions, describing them as “a first in the history of Ghanaian politics.”

On the Sunday morning after the December 7 elections, at 9:00 am, Bawumia publicly acknowledged the election outcome, congratulating his opponent, President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who had secured over 6.3 million votes, representing 56.55% of the total vote.

Afenyo-Markin, visibly impressed, praised the move, stating, “Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia did something very unprecedented, something we have never witnessed in the history of our politics before. Relying on his internal collation, he publicly acknowledged the outcome of the elections, conceded, and congratulated the president-elect, even before the official declaration by the Electoral Commission.”

Bawumia’s early concession, hours before the Electoral Commission officially declared Mahama as the winner, was widely regarded as a bold act that demonstrated political maturity and a commitment to Ghana’s democratic principles. Afenyo-Markin further emphasized the rarity of such gestures in the often contentious political climate, acknowledging the courage required to accept defeat in such a high-stakes situation.

“It takes a great deal of courage to do what Dr. Bawumia did,” Afenyo-Markin reflected. “It is a testament to his dedication to the unity and peace of our nation. It is not an easy thing to do, especially when the stakes are high and emotions run deep.”

As the election results settle, with Mahama securing 6,328,397 votes—a victory margin of over 1.67 million votes—the focus now turns to the transition process and the future of the country under Mahama’s leadership.

Afenyo-Markin also took the opportunity to commend the people of Ghana for conducting the election peacefully and for upholding the country’s democratic values, reinforcing the commitment to democratic principles as a cornerstone of national development.