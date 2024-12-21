Afenyo-Markin Calls for Embracing Constructive Criticism in Ghana’s Political Landscape

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the outgoing Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, has urged Ghana’s political parties to value constructive criticism, regardless of its origin.

In an interview with 3FM, Afenyo-Markin responded to remarks by media personality Johnnie Hughes, known for his bold critiques of government policies, suggesting that such feedback should be seen as a tool for national progress rather than as partisan opposition.

While acknowledging that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) may interpret Hughes’ criticisms as beneficial to their cause, Afenyo-Markin stressed that the ultimate aim of such critiques is the betterment of the country. He noted that Hughes, despite his criticisms of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), would offer similar feedback if the NDC were in power.

Afenyo-Markin emphasized the importance of transcending partisan interpretations and viewing criticisms as opportunities for truth and progress. He also called for actions that promote unity, such as naming public facilities or streets after prominent figures from across the political spectrum. Such gestures, he argued, would help bridge divides and serve the broader interest of the people.

In his broader appeal, Afenyo-Markin encouraged both the NPP and NDC to create a political environment where honest feedback is welcomed and used constructively to enhance governance and the country’s development.