Afenyo-Markin Calls for Unity and Constructive Opposition After NPP’s 2024 Election Defeat

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for the Effutu Constituency, has acknowledged the disappointment felt by members and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following their loss in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking on 3FM Sunrise, the outgoing Majority Leader urged NPP supporters to remain hopeful and united despite the setback.

“I congratulate the NDC for their wins, but I must say the time has come for the NPP to come together. Don’t be too excited about our fall now, because you will face the same thing,” Afenyo-Markin stated, emphasizing the cyclical nature of political fortunes.

The lawmaker further stressed that internal conflict and personal attacks within the party would not resolve the challenges they now face. “Fighting and calling each other names after our defeat will not solve the challenges the party is faced with,” he appealed, calling for a more collaborative approach to overcome their current situation.

Afenyo-Markin also pledged the NPP’s commitment to ensuring a smooth transition to the incoming government, while maintaining a constructive role in opposition. “We will give the NDC our full support to form their government and assume power, but we will hold them accountable on their promises to the good people of Ghana,” he assured.