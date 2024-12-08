Afenyo-Markin Calls for Unity and Resilience After NPP’s Defeat in 2024 Elections

In a media address following the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the 2024 elections, former Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, delivered a message of resilience and hope, emphasizing that the election results were not an endpoint, but rather the beginning of a new chapter in Ghana’s ongoing democratic journey.

Acknowledging the NPP’s loss to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which secured both the presidential and parliamentary victories, Afenyo-Markin reminded Ghanaians of the party’s past successes, including their decisive win in the 2016 elections, where they secured 169 seats in Parliament. “In 2016, we had a resounding victory, and today, we find ourselves on the other side of the equation,” he reflected. “It’s a reminder that elections are a part of the process, not the conclusion. The political landscape is ever-changing, and this loss does not define us.”

Focusing on the present, Afenyo-Markin called for respect towards the will of the people. “If the electorate has decided to place their trust in the NDC this time around, we must honor that decision,” he stated. “The people have spoken, and it is their choice we must respect, even if it differs from ours.”

While acknowledging the disappointment felt by NPP supporters, he urged calm and composure. “Yes, the result stings, and I know it hurts,” he admitted. “But we must remember that this is not the end of the journey. As a party, we will regroup, reassess, and strategize to win the hearts of Ghanaians once again.”

Afenyo-Markin’s words resonated as a call for unity and a reminder that in Ghana’s democracy, elections are not final judgments, but opportunities for renewal and progress. Despite the setbacks, he underscored that the NPP remains committed to winning back the trust of the people in the future.