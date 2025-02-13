Afenyo-Markin Clarifies Minority’s Stance on Ofori-Atta Raid: Due Process Key

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has clarified that his side of Parliament does not oppose holding former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta accountable for his actions during his tenure.

However, he emphasized that the state must follow due process in its investigations, rather than resorting to what he described as heavy-handed tactics.

Afenyo-Markin’s comments came during a parliamentary debate on Wednesday, February 12, following a controversial raid on Ofori-Atta’s residence by unidentified men in military uniforms. The raid, which occurred on Monday, February 11, has sparked widespread criticism and raised questions about the methods employed by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

“We are not saying that if the state has evidence against Ken Ofori-Atta, it should not try him,” Afenyo-Markin stated. “If there is an issue, the state can take him to court, and he will have access to his lawyers to defend himself. But you cannot simply accuse him and declare him guilty without due process.”

The Minority Leader’s remarks were prompted by a heated discussion in Parliament, during which Bolgatanga Central MP Isaac Adongo labeled Ofori-Atta as “the biggest perceived enemy of Ghana’s economy.” Adongo accused the former Finance Minister of plunging the nation into severe economic difficulties, affecting the lives of ordinary Ghanaians.

“I am surprised and scorched that the biggest perceived enemy of our economy is being defended the way my colleagues are doing,” Adongo said, referring to the raid and the OSP’s subsequent declaration of Ofori-Atta as a “fugitive.”

The OSP, led by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, has been investigating Ofori-Atta in connection with several high-profile cases, including the controversial SML-GRA deal, procurement irregularities related to the National Cathedral project, and contracts awarded by the Health Ministry. Agyebeng announced on February 12 that Ofori-Atta had repeatedly failed to honor invitations for questioning, prompting the OSP to declare him a wanted person.

“Consequently, the OSP declares Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta a wanted person. He is a fugitive from the law,” Agyebeng stated during a press briefing.

However, Ofori-Atta’s legal team has countered these claims, stating that their client is currently abroad for medical reasons and had informed both the former and current Chief of Staff about his trip. In a letter to the OSP, the lawyers explained that Ofori-Atta is undergoing medical observation and tests, which will determine his treatment plan. They assured the OSP of their client’s willingness to cooperate upon his return to Ghana.

“Our client is currently undergoing medical observation and tests culminating in medical decisions to be taken in due course as to the way forward with treatment,” the letter read. “We shall give you notice of his arrival in the country so as to reschedule your invitation.”

The raid on Ofori-Atta’s residence has drawn criticism from both sides of the political aisle. Former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul condemned the use of soldiers in such operations, stating that it undermines democratic principles.

“In a democracy, you do not use soldiers to raid somebody’s home, especially when that person has told you that he is not in the country and will report when he gets back,” Nitiwul said.

Energy Minister John Jinapor also shared his personal experience, recounting how his home was raided by national security operatives in 2017 during investigations into the Ameri deal. Jinapor described the trauma inflicted on his family, particularly his six-year-old child, who was left in a state of hysteria.

“On that fateful day when my house was raided by AK-47-wielding national security operatives, they banged on my door, creating fear and panic,” Jinapor recalled. “We should not be afraid of accountability, but it must be done within the bounds of the law.”

As the debate continues, the focus remains on ensuring that accountability is pursued through proper legal channels. Afenyo-Markin’s call for due process underscores the importance of upholding democratic values, even in the face of serious allegations. For now, the nation watches as the OSP and Ofori-Atta’s legal team navigate this high-stakes standoff, with the former Finance Minister’s return to Ghana likely to mark the next chapter in this unfolding saga.