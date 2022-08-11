Afenyo-Markin commended for playing major role in Hepatitis fight

…As MCE rallies for Mumbies Foundation Ghana

Member of Parliament for Effutu and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin became the centre of attraction at the just ended World Hepatitis Day and the launch of Mumbies Foundation Ghana last Thursday at Winneba.

The World Hepatitis Day is observed each year on the 28th day of July to raise awareness of viral hepatitis which causes inflammation of the liver that leads to severe disease and liver cancer.

Municipal Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr. Bota offered a caution to the public to get tested and vaccinate when necessary . He stated that early detection of the disease improves health outcomes.

He was, however, grateful to the MP, Mumbies Foundation Ghana and the Assembly for the collaboration being enjoyed so far and called for more concerted efforts in reducing transmission and infection of the disease.

However, Neenyi Ghartey VII, Paramount Chief of Effutu called for collaborative effort among stakeholders to make the fight of the disease more proactive.

He emphasised the traditional council commitment in helping to deal with all challenging issues within the municipality with Hepatitis inclusion.

Launch of Mumbies Foundation

Mr. Israel Adorbley was grateful to the Member of Parliament for Effutu, Hon Alexander Afenyo who funded a survey on Hepatitis B prevalence in the Municipality with the outcome of the research giving birth to the Mumbies Foundation Ghana to tackle the situation. “Without political will, the fight against viral hepatitis will not see any progress and so to see the Deputy Majority Leader taking up this battle is a huge step towards greater changes to be expected to be made soon in addressing Hepatitis related issues in the country hence needs to be commended”, he said.

He however added that, its high time, Hepatitis B is given attention by the government to implement policies geared towards the disease elimination. He said the disease is affecting underprivileged pregnant women in rural communities due to ignorance and accessibility to Hepatitis B Immunoglobulin and vaccines meant for preventing mother to child transmission. Hepatitis B is a vaccine preventable disease yet the disease has become something like a generational disease in some families due to poverty and lack of awareness. He called on Ghana Health Service to speed up implementation of birth dose Hepatitis B vaccination of newborns to reduce incidence among children.

Mumbies Foundation Ghana is an NGO registered in Ghana that is dedicated to help break the cycle of mother to child transmission of Hepatitis B in rural communities in Effutu and beyond.

The MCE for Effutu during the launch appreciated the effort of our generous Member of Parliament and Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament for standing up in the fight against hepatitis B by opening his doors to the Mumbies Foundation to undertake these activities free of charge for the people of Effutu.

He also acknowledged the efforts of Mr. Israel Adorbley, Project Manager, and the entire foundation made up of health and non-health professionals for taking the risk of screening and vaccinating our indigenes.

“As Municipal Chief Executive of Effutu, I commit to helping the foundation secure any resources it requires from the government in order to expand its services. I thank all stakeholders in Effutu for their support and urge them to help the foundation and our health centers, in their capacities” Hon. Zubairu Kassim assured.