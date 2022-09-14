Afenyo-Markin commissions health center at Woarabeba

In his quest to bring and improve quality and affordable health care to his constituents, the Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency, Hon Alexander Afenyo-Markin has once more donated a state of the Art health center to the Woarabeba community in Winneba.

Speaking at the handing over of the Hon Nii Ephraim Health facility on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, he emphasised his commitment to bringing quality health services close to the people to improve their livelihoods.

“The construction of health facilities such as this is in line with the President’s Akufo-Addo’s Agenda 111 policy geared towards improved accessibility to proper health care services regardless of one’s location, he mentioned.

Hon Alexander Afenyo-Markin as part of his social contract to improve the health condition of constituents is working tirelessly to construct more health infrastructure needed to fulfil that mandate, the Woarabeba health center is the eight in series of health centers constructed solely by Hon Afenyo-Markin across the constituency.

The overall goal of the Hon Markin as set out in our health policy framework is to ensure the attainment of a level of health and social well-being of all constituents and residents of Effutu as in line with the Effutu Dream, this he believes will enable them to lead economically and socially productive lives,” he said.

“In addition to these clinics, plans are underway for the construction of the ultra modern Children hospital first of its kind in the Central Region also ongoing in Winneba. The Deputy Majority leader made a cash donation of GH¢10,000 to the Effutu Health Directorate for the purchase of drugs and other basic essentials for smooth commencement of work at the facility.

On her part, a representative of the Director of Health Services for the Effutu Municipality commended the Member of Parliament for his continuous support towards the delivery of quality health care in Winneba “Comprehensive health care services will be offered to the Woarabeba community and adjoining ones, we hope to address amongst treatment of ailments, immunisation, health education, ante- and post-natal care, growth monitoring and health promotion,” she noted.

Hon Nii Ephraim was a former Constituency Chairman of Effutu National Democratic Congress, NDC and former District Chief Executive of Effutu. The move forms part of Hon Afenyo-Markin’s vision to honour and reward deserving sons and daughters of Effutu who have served diligently in academia, religion, sports, leadership amongst others.

By Dominic Kojo Blay