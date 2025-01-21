Afenyo-Markin Criticizes ‘Illegal’ Operation Recover All Loot Committee

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has strongly criticized the newly established Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) committee, labeling it “illegal and unconstitutional.”

Speaking in Parliament, Afenyo-Markin raised concerns about the committee’s potential impact on Ghana’s democracy and called for an immediate review of its actions.

Afenyo-Markin expressed his belief that the committee, which aims to recover state assets allegedly misappropriated under the previous administration, is overstepping its bounds. He warned that its actions could set a dangerous precedent and urged the incoming Attorney General and Justice Minister-Designate, Dr. Dominic Ayine, to clarify the situation.

Addressing Ayine directly, Afenyo-Markin called for a return to due process, emphasizing the importance of allowing the proper state institutions to investigate and prosecute any misconduct. He also cautioned that undermining established institutions could harm Ghana’s democratic principles, urging government officials to act with fairness and in accordance with the rule of law.

While the government maintains that the committee is a necessary tool for recovering misappropriated state assets, its operations have sparked skepticism, particularly among opposition members who view it as politically motivated.