Afenyo-Markin Criticizes NDC for Creating Unrealistic Expectations Ahead of Incoming Government

The Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency in the Central Region, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has criticized the incoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) government for creating high expectations among Ghanaians.

In an exclusive interview with Joy News, Afenyo-Markin accused the NDC of misleading the public by portraying the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration as ineffective and unaccomplished.

“The NDC went around telling Ghanaians that the NPP did nothing beneficial during our tenure,” Afenyo-Markin said. He further elaborated on the NDC’s portrayal of the NPP’s achievements, claiming that constituencies like Okaikwei North, where the NPP lost, were misled into forgetting the infrastructure projects and the Free Senior High School policies that had benefited many parents.

According to Afenyo-Markin, the NDC’s campaign was focused on “bread-and-butter” issues and created an impression that the NPP was corrupt and should have done more. He described the NDC’s tactics as steeped in propaganda and mischief, suggesting that while such strategies might yield short-term gains, they would ultimately backfire.

“Propaganda may benefit them today, but eventually, it will catch up with them,” Afenyo-Markin concluded, signaling his belief that the NDC’s approach to campaigning would not sustain long-term support from the electorate.