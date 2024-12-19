Afenyo-Markin Criticizes Politicians for Raising Unrealistic Expectations in Campaigns

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the outgoing Majority Leader in Parliament, has condemned the common practice among politicians of making unrealistic promises during campaigns, which he believes ultimately sets them up for failure.

In an exclusive interview on Joy TV, Afenyo-Markin discussed the aftermath of the 2024 elections and pointed out how such promises often create high public expectations that are difficult to meet.

“Politicians are often their own enemies. We create high expectations, and people naturally expect us to deliver on them,” he stated, emphasizing the need for politicians to be more grounded in their promises.

He recounted a recent conversation with the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who made a campaign pledge to raise the producer price of cocoa. Afenyo-Markin, probing the feasibility of this promise, jokingly asked Forson if he would be able to fulfill it now that he is in power and whether the necessary resources were available. Afenyo-Markin noted that, while Forson had made the pledge, he lacked the resources to implement it.

Afenyo-Markin also questioned President-elect John Dramani Mahama’s campaign promises, especially those related to social interventions and tax reforms. He expressed skepticism over how Mahama could finance these initiatives while also pledging to repeal certain taxes.

“How will he fund these social interventions? These promises come at a cost,” Afenyo-Markin remarked.

In closing, the Majority Leader called on politicians to be more realistic in their campaign rhetoric, stressing the importance of understanding the economic implications of their promises to avoid raising false hopes among the public. “We must be realistic about what we can achieve,” he concluded.