Afenyo-Markin Decries Unlawful Raid on Ofori-Atta’s Residence

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has condemned the raid on former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s residence, arguing that the operation lacked any legal foundation and set a dangerous precedent for governance.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on February 12, Afenyo-Markin declared, “There was no such law supporting the actions. The contention here was that the man’s home was raided unlawfully. That conduct was unconstitutional… we’re not sending the right signals to the electorates.”

His remarks intensify concerns about the erosion of the rule of law and due process, especially when such high-profile figures are targeted. Critics argue that the raid, allegedly carried out by state authorities, might have been politically motivated—a charge that only deepens the controversy surrounding the incident.

In contrast, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga urged caution, advising that such legal grievances should be settled in the courts rather than debated in Parliament. “You go to court for the court to declare that your property and dignity have been violated. In court, the two sides will be there…” he cautioned, underscoring his belief in the proper channels for resolving disputes.

This unfolding situation highlights the ongoing tension between political accountability and the independent functioning of legal institutions, with many now calling for a more measured approach to handling allegations that could further politicize the justice system.