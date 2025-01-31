Afenyo-Markin Defends Freemasonry, Says It’s Not Anti-Christian

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has addressed misconceptions about Freemasonry, stating that the fraternity is not anti-Christian as some have portrayed it.

His comments come in response to a circulating letter from the Accra Diocese of the Catholic Church, which suggests that Catholics cannot be members of the Freemasons.

Speaking in an interview with Bernard Avle, Afenyo-Markin clarified his position, emphasizing that Freemasonry is not incompatible with Christianity. “Freemasonry is not antichrist,” he asserted. “There are staunch Christians who are members of the fraternity and are very open to talking about it.”

Afenyo-Markin, a committed Catholic, revealed that he has not personally received any official communication from the church regarding the issue. “My Archbishop Palmer-Buckle has not written a letter to me. I have seen letters flying, but nobody has written any letter to me,” he said.

He further expressed his willingness to engage in open discussions about his involvement in Freemasonry, stressing that he has nothing to hide. “If I was afraid, I wouldn’t have brought it up,” he said. “I am ready to open up and discuss issues about fraternities that I join.”

Freemasonry and Religious Beliefs

The debate over Freemasonry’s compatibility with Christianity, particularly Catholicism, is not new. The Catholic Church has historically viewed Freemasonry with suspicion, citing concerns about its secretive nature and perceived conflicts with Christian doctrine. However, Afenyo-Markin’s remarks highlight a differing perspective, shared by many Christians who are also Freemasons.

He argued that individuals should be free to join organizations based on their personal convictions. “Everyone is at liberty to join based on their own conviction,” he said. “Freemasonry is not antichrist, and I stand by that.”

A Call for Open Dialogue

Afenyo-Markin’s comments underscore the need for open dialogue and understanding between religious institutions and fraternal organizations. By sharing his perspective, he aims to dispel myths and foster a more nuanced discussion about Freemasonry’s role in society.

“I am a committed Catholic, and I am ready to discuss these issues,” he reiterated. His willingness to address the topic publicly reflects his belief in transparency and the importance of addressing misconceptions head-on.

As the conversation continues, Afenyo-Markin’s stance may encourage others to speak openly about their experiences with Freemasonry, contributing to a broader understanding of the fraternity and its place within religious and social contexts. For now, his message is clear: Freemasonry is not inherently opposed to Christian values, and individuals should be free to make their own informed choices.