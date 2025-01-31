Afenyo-Markin Defends Size of Government, Admits Poor Communication on Ministerial Appointments

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has weighed in on the ongoing debate over the size of Ghana’s current government, acknowledging that the political class has failed to adequately explain the rationale behind the number of ministerial appointments.

Speaking in an interview with Bernard Avle on The Point of View on Channel One TV, Afenyo-Markin addressed criticisms from civil society organizations and the public about what many perceive as an excessive number of ministers.

“If a civil society organization says, ‘having three ministers for this sector is too much,’ your job as a leader is to engage,” Afenyo-Markin stated. “You need to present your justifications for why three ministers are necessary or provide reasons why it is crucial to have that number.”

He pointed out that the decision to appoint a significant number of ministers was not made arbitrarily, noting that even the NPP’s presidential candidate had supported a leaner government of 50 ministers. “Obviously, there was some thought put into this,” he said. “I’m just saying that there are reasons for these decisions, and it’s important that we have that conversation.”

Afenyo-Markin admitted that the political class has not done enough to articulate the challenges and reasoning behind governance decisions, particularly regarding the ministerial structure. “I humbly submit that we, as a political class, haven’t properly articulated our views, the challenges we face, and how we want to shape the national agenda,” he said.

He emphasized that politicians, despite having significant media exposure, have failed to use their platform effectively to communicate with the public. “Politicians have all the airtime. We talk more than anyone else,” he remarked. “But we haven’t done enough to explain our actions and decisions. I admit that we haven’t explained it well.”

While defending the current government’s approach, Afenyo-Markin also acknowledged the validity of public concerns. He stressed the importance of engaging with critics and providing clear justifications for policy decisions. “It’s not just about dismissing concerns,” he said. “It’s about having an open dialogue and explaining why certain choices are made.”

He also reminded critics that his own party, the NPP, had campaigned on a promise to reduce the number of ministers to 50, suggesting that the issue is not unique to the current administration. “Don’t forget, my own party also promised 50 ministers,” he said, highlighting the broader challenges of balancing governance needs with public expectations.

Afenyo-Markin’s comments come amid growing calls for a leaner government to reduce public expenditure and improve efficiency. Civil society groups and opposition parties have repeatedly criticized the size of the current administration, arguing that it places an unnecessary burden on the national budget.

However, Afenyo-Markin’s remarks suggest that the debate is more nuanced than it appears. He called for a more informed discussion that takes into account the complexities of governance and the specific needs of various sectors. “We need to have that conversation,” he said. “It’s not just about numbers; it’s about what works best for the country.”

As the debate continues, Afenyo-Markin’s admission of poor communication from the political class may serve as a starting point for more transparent and constructive discussions about governance in Ghana. For now, the focus remains on finding a balance between efficiency, accountability, and the practical demands of running a modern state.