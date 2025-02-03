Afenyo-Markin Denies Claims of State Ownership Over Winneba Lands

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has firmly rejected allegations that portions of land he owns in Winneba are state-owned, dismissing the claims as baseless and misleading.

The controversy arose during the vetting of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who alleged that a search he conducted revealed the lands were state property leased to Afenyo-Markin for 99 years.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy News, Afenyo-Markin refuted the claims, insisting that the lands in question are privately owned. “The gentleman brought a search report and created the impression that my lands in Winneba are state lands. With the greatest respect, [they are not],” he stated emphatically.

The Minority Leader’s rebuttal was bolstered by Joy News presenter Emefa Apawu, who confirmed that the station’s own investigations had found no evidence to support the claim that the lands were state-owned. “Our team also conducted a search, and the results indicate that the lands are not state lands,” Apawu disclosed during the interview.

The dispute has sparked a broader conversation about land ownership and transparency in Ghana, where conflicting claims over land are not uncommon. Afenyo-Markin’s case highlights the challenges of verifying land titles and the potential for misinformation to fuel public controversy.

Ablakwa’s allegations, made during his vetting process, have drawn mixed reactions. While some have called for further scrutiny of land ownership records, others have criticized the timing and motives behind the claims. “This seems like a political maneuver rather than a genuine concern for accountability,” remarked political analyst Dr. Comfort Asare.

For his part, Afenyo-Markin has maintained his stance, urging the public to disregard what he describes as unfounded allegations. “I have nothing to hide. These lands are mine, and I have the documents to prove it,” he asserted.

The Minority Leader’s firm denial and the subsequent confirmation by Joy News have shifted the narrative, but the incident underscores the need for greater clarity and transparency in land administration. As the debate continues, many are calling for a comprehensive review of land records to prevent similar disputes in the future.

For now, Afenyo-Markin’s position remains clear: the Winneba lands are his, and the claims of state ownership are without merit. The ball, it seems, is now in the court of those who made the allegations to provide further evidence or retract their statements.