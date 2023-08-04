Afenyo Markin disputes Minority Leader’s claims on Finance Minister’s presentation

Afenyo Markin refuted the assertions made about the finance minister’s presentation by Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson and certain minority members.

In order to demonstrate that Ato Forson was unsuccessful in obtaining the loan for Ghanaians, Afenyo-Markin highlighted the $3 billion petroleum-based China Development Bank (CDB) loan agreement from 2011.

He also criticized Ato Forson’s management of the IMF deal situation in 2014.

Afenyo Markin further highlighted the achievements of the NPP government, such as Free SHS and landing beach projects, and accused Ato Forson of not improving the lives of people in the Central Region during his tenure.”

He stressed that,” despite having an opportunity to lead for eight years, Ato Forson and the NDC did not fulfill their campaign promises. However, despite opposition criticism, the present administration has made great progress in a number of areas, including fisheries and education.”

The discussion in parliament demonstrated the divergent viewpoints and beliefs of the two parties and their lawmakers, with Ato Forson under fire for his prior deeds and choices made while in power.

Ato Forson challenged Bryan Acheampong to persuade Ghanaians of his credibility if given the job during the screening process. Bryan responded, “Today, you don’t trust me? You need to be vouching for my credibility. Ei Ato!”

The identical phrase reappeared in parliament on Thursday, August 3, 2023, during a discussion of the 2023 Mid-Year Budget, which Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta had earlier on Monday, July 30, 2023, presented.

He emphasized the dishonesty of Ato-Forson, the former Deputy Finance Minister under John Mahama administration, in the numbers he claimed were contained in the ministry of finance’s Mid-Year budget.

According to Afenyo Markin, the NDC MP engaged in lies in his inglorious attempts to score political points out of the figures he used.