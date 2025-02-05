Afenyo-Markin Earns Praise for Apologizing to Parliamentary Clerk

In a rare display of accountability, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has received commendation for issuing an unreserved apology to Mrs. Gifty Jiagge-Gobah, the Clerk to Parliament’s Appointments Committee.

The apology follows a public outburst in which Afenyo-Markin accused Mrs. Jiagge-Gobah of partisanship and inefficiency, sparking widespread criticism from colleagues and observers alike.

The controversy began when Afenyo-Markin, during a parliamentary session, alleged that the Clerk was acting like “a typical NDC member” and failing to cooperate with Minority members of the committee. He claimed that she circulated notices late and delayed providing copies of reports, leaving his colleagues with insufficient time to prepare for committee sittings. His threat to have her removed from her position further escalated tensions.

However, on February 4, Afenyo-Markin took to the floor of Parliament to offer a heartfelt apology. “I unreservedly apologise to her. I also apologise to her husband and children as well as her relatives who have been emotionally affected by my utterances,” he stated. He further pledged to write a personal letter of apology to Mrs. Jiagge-Gobah for the official record.

The apology has been widely praised as a step toward restoring decorum and mutual respect within Parliament. Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, a prominent governance expert, lauded Afenyo-Markin’s gesture in a Facebook post, stating, “The Minority Leader’s unreserved apology to the Clerk is in order.”

The incident had drawn sharp rebukes from senior parliamentary figures even before the apology. Speaker Alban Bagbin described Afenyo-Markin’s initial approach as “inappropriate,” while 1st Deputy Speaker Bernard Ahiafor condemned the remarks as “unfortunate, uncalled for, and unbecoming of a Member of Parliament.” Ahiafor, who chairs the Appointments Committee, defended Mrs. Jiagge-Gobah’s professionalism, noting her 19 years of dedicated service to Parliament. He emphasized that the Clerk’s removal was out of the question and urged Afenyo-Markin to apologize.

Mrs. Jiagge-Gobah, a respected figure in parliamentary administration, has long been recognized for her impartiality and commitment to her role. Her colleagues rallied to her defense, with many highlighting the need to protect public servants from undue political attacks.

Afenyo-Markin’s apology not only addresses the immediate fallout but also sets a precedent for accountability among Ghana’s political leaders. His acknowledgment that “there is always a better way to react” underscores the importance of measured and respectful discourse, particularly in the high-stakes arena of parliamentary politics.

The incident serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between political oversight and respect for institutional roles. While MPs have a duty to hold public officials accountable, their criticisms must be constructive and evidence-based, avoiding personal attacks that undermine the integrity of public service.

As Parliament moves forward, Afenyo-Markin’s apology offers an opportunity to rebuild trust and reinforce the principles of professionalism and mutual respect that underpin Ghana’s democratic institutions. It also highlights the critical role of parliamentary staff, whose often behind-the-scenes contributions are essential to the effective functioning of government.

In the end, the episode underscores a broader lesson: leadership is not just about holding others accountable but also about owning one’s mistakes and striving to do better. Afenyo-Markin’s apology, while belated, is a commendable step in that direction.