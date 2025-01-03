Afenyo-Markin Hails Akufo-Addo’s Unmatched Contributions to Ghana’s Education Sector in Final Address Response

Outgoing Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his outstanding contributions to Ghana’s education sector.

In his response to the President’s final State of the Nation Address on Friday, January 3, Afenyo-Markin lauded Akufo-Addo’s accomplishments, particularly in the realm of education, asserting that his legacy would be favourably remembered by history.

Afenyo-Markin emphasized that Akufo-Addo’s impact on Ghana’s educational landscape is unparalleled, and his relentless advocacy for progress, particularly in the sector, has left an indelible mark on the nation. Afenyo-Markin also took the opportunity to reflect on Akufo-Addo’s long history of service to the country, noting that the President’s political journey began in 1997 during the second Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

The outgoing Majority Leader highlighted Akufo-Addo’s exceptional ability to inspire Ghana’s youth and instil in them a sense of purpose and dedication to the nation’s development. Afenyo-Markin underscored the President’s unwavering commitment to fostering a better future for all Ghanaians, particularly through his advocacy for educational reforms and his focus on improving access to quality education.

Akufo-Addo’s dedication to education has led to significant reforms, including the introduction of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, which has provided thousands of young Ghanaians with the opportunity to pursue secondary education without the burden of fees. This policy, along with numerous other educational initiatives, has cemented Akufo-Addo’s legacy as a transformative leader in Ghana’s education sector.

As the President concludes his tenure, Afenyo-Markin’s praise further emphasizes the positive impact Akufo-Addo’s leadership has had on Ghana’s educational system and his continued influence in shaping the country’s future.