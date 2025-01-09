Afenyo-Markin Insists on Being Addressed as “Osahene” in Parliament

Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has explained his preference for the title “Osahene” when addressing him in Ghana’s Parliament, asserting that the title, though not a chieftaincy designation, was conferred upon him by his uncle, the Omanhene of the Efuttu Traditional Council.

He emphasized that he has earned the title and is entitled to be referred to as “Osahene” Alexander Afenyo-Markin going forward.

During a recent session in Parliament, Afenyo-Markin elaborated on the origin of the title, asserting that it was granted to him in an official capacity by the traditional council, not in a private context. “It was the traditional council that met, and officially, through custom, it was conferred on me,” he explained. He further clarified that although the title carries respect within the traditional structures, it is not a chieftaincy title.

While he refrained from explaining the specific meaning of “Osahene,” he insisted that it should be used to address him in the House as it reflects his family background and status. “Mr Speaker, I want to be known not as Mr, but Osahene Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin,” he stated firmly, adding that his request is no different from those who are addressed as “Dr,” “Mr,” or “Alhaji” in Parliament, titles that reflect personal or professional accomplishments.

Afenyo-Markin’s remarks, made in response to the parliamentary registration process, are likely to spark further conversation about the intersection of traditional titles and formal political roles in Ghana. Despite his insistence, it remains to be seen whether this request will be universally accepted in the legislative proceedings, but it underscores his deep connection to his heritage and his standing in the Efuttu community.