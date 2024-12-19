Afenyo-Markin Pledges Accountability for Incoming Mahama Administration, Warns NDC of Future Challenges

Outgoing Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has vowed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmakers will hold the incoming Mahama administration accountable for its campaign promises.

In an appearance on the Sunrise show on 3FM on Thursday, December 19, Afenyo-Markin assured that while the NPP will offer a responsible opposition, it will ensure the next government fulfills its commitments to the people of Ghana.

“We will give the NDC our full support to form their government and assume power, but we will hold them accountable on their promises to the good people of Ghana,” Afenyo-Markin stated.

While congratulating the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on their victory in the 2024 general elections, Afenyo-Markin also called for unity within the NPP, urging members not to dwell too much on their recent defeat. “I congratulate the NDC for their wins, but I must say the time has come for the NPP to come together. Don’t be too excited about our fall now, because you will face the same thing,” he warned.

Looking ahead, the Effutu lawmaker expressed confidence that the NPP would rebound from its electoral loss. He pointed out that voter apathy during the election, which led to a low voter turnout, reflected widespread disenchantment with both major political parties. “The low turnout shows that Ghanaians don’t trust the NPP and NDC,” he remarked.

Afenyo-Markin also predicted that the NDC would face similar voter apathy in the 2028 general elections, suggesting that their current success might not guarantee long-term stability. “I’m not a prophet of doom nor a seer, but NDC will suffer voter apathy in the 2028 general elections,” he concluded.