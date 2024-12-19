Afenyo-Markin Points to Internal Struggles Within NDC, Predicts Potential Regret in Future

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the outgoing Majority Leader of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Effutu, has shared his observations on the current political landscape following the recent general elections.

Speaking on Joy FM, Afenyo-Markin noted early signs of internal power struggles within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which he believes could shape the party’s future.

Reflecting on Monday’s parliamentary session, Afenyo-Markin remarked, “Already in Parliament on Monday, we saw a few things. In Parliament, we see things with our own eyes and hear things.” He pointed to the emerging tensions within the NDC, highlighting that the party’s internal leadership contest has already begun. “Their internal struggle for leadership has started; they have already begun their campaign for who will succeed Mahama,” he said.

While he did not name the MPs involved in these discussions, Afenyo-Markin suggested that the NDC’s leadership dynamics would become more apparent in the lead-up to the 2028 elections. “All of this will be factored into what happens in 2028,” he added, leaving the specific details of the ongoing conversations undisclosed.

The outgoing Majority Leader also expressed confidence that the public would soon witness the NDC’s true nature. He warned that Ghanaians may come to regret their decision in the 2024 elections, suggesting that the party’s internal conflicts could have serious consequences for their political future. “I am confident that the public will soon see the true nature of the NDC and may regret giving them power in the just-ended general election,” he concluded.