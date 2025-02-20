Afenyo-Markin Questions Court’s Approach in Akwatia MP Case

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has expressed deep dissatisfaction with the court’s handling of the case against Akwatia MP Ernest Yaw Kumi, arguing that the process has been both unfair and untransparent.

Speaking on the matter, Afenyo-Markin lamented that the minority caucus has yet to receive a full briefing on the court ruling from their legal team. While he affirmed that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure that Kumi complies with the court’s decision, his comments clearly signal a broader concern about judicial overreach.

Kumi’s legal troubles began when the Koforidua High Court issued a bench warrant after finding him guilty of contempt of court. The conviction stems from his decision to proceed with being sworn in as an MP despite an interim injunction that explicitly barred him from assuming his parliamentary role until a legal dispute was resolved. The fact that Kumi defied the court’s order by taking the oath of office has drawn sharp criticism, with many suggesting that the ruling was heavy-handed.

Afenyo-Markin’s remarks, though measured, underscore a worry that the court’s approach might not only punish an individual but also set a precedent that could have wider implications for parliamentary integrity and the separation of powers. “We are dissatisfied with the approach, and we think that he has been treated unfairly,” he said, adding that a full briefing from their lawyers would enable the caucus to articulate a more detailed position.

In a political climate already fraught with tension, this case serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between judicial authority and political accountability. While the minority insists that their colleague must abide by the ruling, there is a clear undercurrent of concern that the methods used to enforce this decision could inadvertently erode trust in both the legal and political institutions.