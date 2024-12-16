Afenyo-Markin Questions Mahama Administration’s Revenue Plans After Tax Promises

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has raised concerns over how the incoming Mahama administration will finance its proposed projects, particularly in light of its promises to remove various taxes.

In the lead-up to the 2024 elections, National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate John Dramani Mahama pledged to scrap several taxes within his first 100 days in office, citing the financial burden these taxes place on Ghanaians. The taxes targeted for removal include the e-levy, COVID levy, a 10% levy on betting, the emissions levy, and import duties on vehicles and equipment used in industrial and agricultural sectors.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Monday, December 16, Afenyo-Markin questioned how the Mahama administration would protect the public purse and fund its promises if it follows through on these tax cuts. “We are going to see how you [NDC MPs] will protect the public purse. We have heard from Terkper that you can’t finance the Free SHS. We will see where you will raise revenue to fund the Nkokor Nkitinkitin,” he stated.

Afenyo-Markin’s concerns echo those voiced by some economic analysts. Joe Jackson, CEO of Dalex Finance, warned that the removal of key taxes, including the e-levy, would pose a significant challenge for the incoming administration in generating sufficient revenue.

Speaking on TV3 on December 13, Jackson stated, “Let us not be mistaken, in 2025, we have to look at how we are performing in terms of revenue because some of the items are going to go out. There has been a manifesto commitment to take out the e-levy, betting tax, and the COVID levy. So a lot of issues are going to come out and I have no doubt in my mind that the challenge is going to be huge.”

He further questioned, “You say you are going to remove tax A, B, C, D. But where is the money going to come from?”

Despite these concerns, Jackson acknowledged the inevitable need for leadership, adding, “Somebody has to step up and rule, somebody has to step up and fix the country, somebody has to step up.”