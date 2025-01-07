Afenyo Markin Questions Mahama’s Influence Over Parliament in Bagbin’s Nomination

The nomination of Alban Sumana Bagbin as Speaker of Ghana’s 9th Parliament has sparked debate, with Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin raising significant concerns about the involvement of President-elect John Dramani Mahama in the process.

Markin has questioned the rationale behind Mahama’s call for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership to nominate Bagbin, suggesting that such a move risks turning Parliament into an extension of the executive branch.

Speaking during the session to second the motion for Bagbin’s nomination, Afenyo Markin voiced his reservations, emphasizing that this move could undermine the independence of the legislative body. “This will make the House an appendage of the executive,” he remarked, although he clarified that he was not opposing the nomination itself. Instead, he wanted his views to be officially recorded in the Hansard, Ghana’s parliamentary record.

Markin’s remarks ignited a clash with members of the majority, who dismissed his concerns, pointing out that Ghana does not currently have an active executive in place, given that the swearing-in of the new president has yet to occur. They argued that the Minority Leader’s concerns were not applicable in the present context and that the nomination process was legitimate, regardless of Mahama’s involvement.

The exchange underscores the deep political divisions within Parliament, as the NPP (New Patriotic Party) and NDC (National Democratic Congress) continue to navigate their respective roles in the newly elected legislature. The tension reflects broader concerns about the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches, particularly in a period of transition.

As the debate unfolded, it became clear that Bagbin’s nomination would not be without its controversies. While the majority of MPs supported the motion, Afenyo Markin’s concerns highlighted ongoing questions about the potential influence of the executive over Parliament’s autonomy.