Afenyo-Markin Questions NDC’s Economic Plans Amid Witty Remarks on Governance

In a spirited and engaging address today, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the outgoing Majority Leader of the 8th Parliament, captivated his audience with a blend of sharp political analysis and humor.

As the current Parliament nears its conclusion, and newly elected lawmakers prepare to assume their roles following the December elections, Afenyo-Markin seized the moment to offer a thought-provoking speech, mixing serious political points with moments of levity.

Afenyo-Markin took aim at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), which has consistently critiqued the state of Ghana’s economy. “The NDC has been vocal about the state of the economy, but they’ve yet to answer a fundamental question: How do they intend to finance the economy?” he asked, delivering the line with a mix of seriousness and a touch of humor.

Turning the focus to his own New Patriotic Party (NPP), Afenyo-Markin reminded the chamber of the party’s campaign promises, including the repeal of taxes on betting, the controversial E-levy, and carbon emissions. “Let me remind you,” he continued, “we’re aware of our commitments—promises we made to the people, like repealing the E-levy and reducing taxes on betting and emissions.”

But he quickly pivoted back to the NDC, questioning how the opposition would reconcile these promises with the practicalities of managing the nation’s finances. “How are you going to balance these promises with the reality of financing an entire government?” he pressed.

Afenyo-Markin’s remarks didn’t end there. With his signature wit, he challenged the NDC’s pledge to reduce the number of ministers to just 60. “They’re talking about a government with only 60 ministers,” he said, a smirk crossing his face. “That’s a huge reduction from the previous administration’s numbers. But how practical is this? How do they plan to keep things running smoothly with such a drastic cut?”

The outgoing Majority Leader’s speech served as a reminder of the political debate surrounding economic policy and governance as the country heads into a new parliamentary session. His blend of humor and sharp questioning left his audience reflecting on the challenges that lie ahead for both major political parties.